PS Plus Game Catalog adds nine new games next week, including an Assassin's Creed title

Today, PlayStation announced nine more games arriving on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month via the PlayStation Blog. This is on top of the already highly praised Skate Story, which launched on the service two days ago. The remaining games are scheduled to join the Game Catalog on December 16th. This announcement also confirms some rumors from earlier today. Most of the games revealed today will be available on PS Plus Extra, the lowest subscription that allows access to the catalog, but a few are saved for Premium members.

Nine games will join the PlayStation Plus game catalog next week

Keep in mind that this is separate from the PS Plus monthly games, which are currently available to claim for subscribers at all tier levels. You can try the indie hit Neon White, or the LEGO interpretation of the Horizon series in LEGO Horizon Adventures, plus a few other games. These game catalog games announced today are only available to PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium levels. They will also remain available for as long as they are part of the service, rather than just this month.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Next week, the latest Assassin’s Creed game, other than this year’s Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, will join the PS Plus game catalog. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was released in 2023 and is known as a “spin-off” because it was significantly smaller than previous games in the series. It follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character initially introduced in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, before he arrives at the Nordic installment. If you’ve been waiting to give this game a try, the opportunity will come soon.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you enjoyed Ninja Gaiden 4 this year, you may want to check out this action game from the same development studio, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Set in China in the year 184, navigate the chaos of the Yellow Turban Rebellion and defend the world from invading demons trying to take advantage of the chaos.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

If you’re in the mood for an epic RPG experience, you might be interested in exploring the sky archipelago of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You are the captain of an airship sailing between these many islands, leading a colorful cast of crewmates to find a legendary island “said to lie beyond the sky’s end.” This is not the usual turn-based style RPG, but instead is designed around 3D action with real-time combat. Make use of your team of four (including up to 4-player co-op) with team-based techniques like Link Attacks and Chain Bursts.

Planet Coaster 2

Just like the classic theme park management games, Planet Coaster 2 has players constructing the theme parks of their dreams. This is typically the type of game reserved for PC, but according to reviews on Metacritic, Planet Coaster 2 performs just as well, if not better, on consoles. Balance creativity and budget to provide your guests with the perfect thrills.

Cat Quest 3

While it may seem like it’s aimed toward a younger audience, Cat Quest 3 is great for all ages, if you can handle a fair amount of cat-based puns. Explore the Purribean as a “swashbuckling privateer in this 2.5D open-world action RPG.” Fight off pi-rats and explore a world full of treasures, quests, and fun companions.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

That’s right, LEGO Horizon Adventures is available in two ways this month. You can either claim it as one of the free monthly games via PS Plus or play it via the Game Catalog. For now, claiming the game will add it to your library, but if you miss that opportunity, you can still play it through the Game Catalog. This LEGO interpretation of the Horizon series is an impressively built world that can be experienced solo or in two-player co-op.

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix & Paw Patrol World

Next week, the PS Plus Game Catalog will also have two new Paw Patrol titles. Paw Patrol: Grand Prix is a kart racer in the vein of Mario Kart that supports up to 4 players. There’s also Paw Patrol World, a 3D action-adventure set in four explorable areas, including Adventure Bay and Barkinburg. This game also includes a split-screen co-op mode, making both of these Paw Patrol games great for family game night.

Soul Calibur 3

Finally, exclusive to PS Plus Premium members is the classic fighting game, Soul Calibur 3. Originally released on the PlayStation 2, this version is “enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.” For long-time fans of the weapon-based fighting series and brand new players, this is a great way to experience this game.