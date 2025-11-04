Best skills and perks in The Outer Worlds 2. Keep them in mind when planning your build

The Outer Worlds 2 features an extensive character development system. In addition to classic skill points, players will choose from a set of perks. An interesting mechanic also includes traits and flaws that balance positive and negative factors. In this text, we will present you with a set of the most interesting and useful parameters worth considering during your first playthrough of Obsidian's latest RPG.

Best traits

Traits are special modifiers that you choose when creating a new character in The Outer Worlds 2. Each focuses on a slightly different type of gameplay, but all provide fairly significant bonuses. In our opinion, the most interesting traits are:

Brilliant - allows you to choose an additional specialization when creating a character. A useful trait offering an easier start. Witty - the character's relations with factions will never drop below neutral. This allows you to avoid penalties associated with a bad reputation and helps in establishing contacts with representatives of different groups. Nimble - provides +25% speed to movement while crouching and sprinting during combat. Useful for players who enjoy mobile characters that stay in the shadows.

Importantly, you can choose only one positive trait for free. If you decide on two, the game will force you to balance the positive traits with one flaw. Choose carefully, as a poorly chosen debuff can negatively affect your gameplay experience.

From time to time, dialogue options will include statements referencing the traits you selected. They rarely have a serious impact on the conversation's course but are a nice touch that builds the character's personality. On the character creation screen, you will also choose the narrative background of your character. These are primarily a story element affecting dialogue options, though occasionally they can replace a skill check in dialogue.

Best skills

After selecting traits, you will have to choose two (or three with the Brilliant trait) specializations from among 12 basic skills. Specialized skills start at level 2. There are no wrong choices here. When choosing specializations, you should primarily consider your preferred playstyle.

We highly recommend at least moderate development of Guns or Melee. These skills are your main method of scaling damage, and each point increases the damage dealt by 10%. Although maxing them out shouldn't be necessary, completely ignoring these skills will drastically prolong fights. If you enjoy direct combat, it will be worth investing in Medical to improve healing. A character operating from the shadows will definitely benefit from high Observation and Sneak skills. Players who like charismatic, talkative characters should definitely invest in Speech. If you enjoy discovering and exploring, consider Observation, Observation, Hack, and Engineering skills.

Let's talk for a moment about the Observation skill, as its function is quite unusual. During gameplay, a special indicator will occasionally appear on your screen, directing your attention to a hidden object. These are usually resources, collectibles, or even secret passages or explosives. This skill will definitely appeal to those who like to get various treasures on the maps.

An appropriately high stat will often help you solve certain problems. A high Hack skill will allow you to extract a key piece of information from a computer to complete a mission, Speech will help you talk down an aggressive NPC, and Engineering will help you open a safer shortcut. However, it is important to remember that no character is a master of everything, and some paths will simply remain closed to you. The main goal when building a character should therefore be your preferences and the style that will bring you the most enjoyment.

However, if you absolutely cannot decide what is worth investing in, our observations suggest that the following skills are quite universally useful:

Lockpick; Speech; Engineering; Hack; Observation.

Best perks

Every 2 character levels, you will have the opportunity to choose a perk - a special modifier that affects gameplay. Each perk requires you to develop the related skill to the appropriate level. In our opinion, these are the most interesting perks:

Pickpocket (Lockpick 1) - allows you to steal from NPCs if you remain outside their field of vision. This ability often allows you to obtain key items such as access cards without bloodshed. Commando (Guns or Melee 1) - a simple but very useful perk that unlocks an additional weapon slot. Space Ranger (Speech 1) - increases damage dealt by 2.5% for every Speech level. A must-have perk for a charisma-focused build. Trophy Hunter (no requirements) - a universal perk that increases critical hit chances by 5% and by 15% against strong opponents and bosses. Wholesale Spender (Speech 4) - frequent use of a particular merchant's services reduces prices by 10% and increases the value of sold items by 20%. In our experience, "activating" this perk is quite easy and usually involves selling unnecessary junk to the merchant.

Best flaws

Flaws are the final element of the character development mechanics in The Outer Worlds 2. From time to time, the game will offer you the option to activate a special modifier. Most often, this is a bonus accompanied by a simultaneous debuff. You can freely accept or reject the flaws. However, the choice is final, so carefully consider the decision.

Among the most interesting flaws are:

Overprepared - magazine capacity increases by 50%, but damage decreases by 40% for 8 seconds after completely emptying the magazine. This is a very useful skill if you develop the habit of reloading just before emptying the current magazine. Energy Hog - your gadget's energy increases by 50 points, but its regeneration rate decreases by 25%. This flaw allows you to use gadgets for a much longer period. A properly used gadget can end a fight very quickly, and your energy should fully regenerate before the next encounter begins. Bad Knees - the character moves 50% faster while crouching. However, the hero generates noise while crouching, that can be heard within a 10-meter radius. This flaw can be useful for those focused on a stealth-based build, who do not plan to change stance frequently in threatening situations.

