Best skills and perks in The Outer Worlds 2. Keep them in mind when planning your build

The Outer Worlds 2 offers a wide range of possibilities in terms of character development. In this text, we will give you hints on what skills, perks and flaws are worth paying attention to.
The Outer Worlds 2 features an extensive character development system. In addition to classic skill points, players will choose from a set of perks. An interesting mechanic also includes traits and flaws that balance positive and negative factors. In this text, we will present you with a set of the most interesting and useful parameters worth considering during your first playthrough of Obsidian's latest RPG.
Also take a look at our interactive map:
Traits are special modifiers that you choose when creating a new character in The Outer Worlds 2. Each focuses on a slightly different type of gameplay, but all provide fairly significant bonuses. In our opinion, the most interesting traits are:
Importantly, you can choose only one positive trait for free. If you decide on two, the game will force you to balance the positive traits with one flaw. Choose carefully, as a poorly chosen debuff can negatively affect your gameplay experience.
From time to time, dialogue options will include statements referencing the traits you selected. They rarely have a serious impact on the conversation's course but are a nice touch that builds the character's personality.
On the character creation screen, you will also choose the narrative background of your character. These are primarily a story element affecting dialogue options, though occasionally they can replace a skill check in dialogue.
After selecting traits, you will have to choose two (or three with the Brilliant trait) specializations from among 12 basic skills. Specialized skills start at level 2. There are no wrong choices here. When choosing specializations, you should primarily consider your preferred playstyle.
Let's talk for a moment about the Observation skill, as its function is quite unusual. During gameplay, a special indicator will occasionally appear on your screen, directing your attention to a hidden object. These are usually resources, collectibles, or even secret passages or explosives. This skill will definitely appeal to those who like to get various treasures on the maps.
An appropriately high stat will often help you solve certain problems. A high Hack skill will allow you to extract a key piece of information from a computer to complete a mission, Speech will help you talk down an aggressive NPC, and Engineering will help you open a safer shortcut. However, it is important to remember that no character is a master of everything, and some paths will simply remain closed to you. The main goal when building a character should therefore be your preferences and the style that will bring you the most enjoyment.
However, if you absolutely cannot decide what is worth investing in, our observations suggest that the following skills are quite universally useful:
Every 2 character levels, you will have the opportunity to choose a perk - a special modifier that affects gameplay. Each perk requires you to develop the related skill to the appropriate level. In our opinion, these are the most interesting perks:
Flaws are the final element of the character development mechanics in The Outer Worlds 2. From time to time, the game will offer you the option to activate a special modifier. Most often, this is a bonus accompanied by a simultaneous debuff. You can freely accept or reject the flaws. However, the choice is final, so carefully consider the decision.
Among the most interesting flaws are:
See also:
0
Author: Adam Celarek
He has been interested in video games since an early age. He graduated film studies and new media, and defended his thesis on ludology. He started working at Gamepressure in early 2023. He is primarily a guide writer. Enthusiast of RPGs, unconventional indie games and competitive e-sports titles (mainly brawlers and MOBAs). In addition to games, he's also interested in table-top role-playing games and collectible card games. A fan of old-school technology and retro style!
From sweeping floors to crafting worlds. It was supposed to be a children’s book, but two janitors decided to make a quirky retro RPG instead
3 classic '90s games are coming to PS Plus Premium and will be available on PS5
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help