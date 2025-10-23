Ubisoft may have accidentally revealed issues with new version of the cult game. Splinter Cell Remake loses director for second time

The future of the Splinter Cell Remake, a project announced in December 2021, appears bleak. After months of silence about the game, information has emerged that the Ubisoft Toronto project has once again lost its director. The studio has already begun searching for a replacement.

The source of this information is a job listing noticed by Tech4Gamers. The job listing for this position directly mentions working on the Splinter Cell Remake. Although the post was quickly removed from Ubisoft's official site, people managed to take screenshots of it.

The job description reveals that the new director would be responsible for all key gameplay elements—from gadget functionality and enemy behavior to the atmosphere and fluidity of Sam Fisher's movements. These tasks are usually for someone who can really shape the final look of the game, which just goes to show that the previous director has left the project.

This is not the first time the Splinter Cell Remake has lost a key developer. In 2022, David Grivel, who had been with Ubisoft for years and was the original director of the revamped version of the iconic 2002 game, left the project.

The last "sign of life" from it was a statement by the company's CFO, Frederick Duguet, who, in July, mentioned that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is very close to release and will launch before the Splinter Cell Remake.

Right now, Ubisoft hasn't said anything about it, and taking down the announcement is just fueling more rumors about how the development is going.

Source: Ubisoft.