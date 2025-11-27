Upcoming MMORPG based on popular anime Lord of the Mysteries loses X account after a big mistake

Lord of the Mysteries is a popular Chinese web novel that mixes steampunk, fantasy, and Lovecraft horror. The story follows Klein Moretti, a guy who gets dragged into the supernatural after picking up a weird artifact. He wakes up in a Victorian-era-inspired world full of airships, revolvers, shady secret societies, and all sorts of eldritch beings. In 2025 it even got its own animated adaptation, and of course, a video game is now in the works too. And naturally, when you make a game, you set up social media accounts to start the marketing, except the devs at SPARK NEXA forgot one very basic thing.

They made it way too easy for a troll

The Lord of the Mysteries game is clearly still in the early stages of development. There’s no proper trailer yet, only a short clip showing in-game scenery, some screenshots, and a post on Mysteries X mentioning that it will be an MMORPG with a playtest coming soon. That’s essentially all the information available on the English-language social media accounts, though there is likely more coverage in China.

It seems the team has only just begun promoting the game internationally. They’ve created a YouTube channel (currently empty), as well as Facebook and X accounts, and linked all of them on the game’s official website. But anyone who actually checks the linked X account is in for a surprise.

The handle LOTM_Game_EN, which was supposed to be the official account, was already taken by someone else. It looks like SPARK NEXA, or more likely their publisher, linked an account that didn’t even exist yet, and somebody swooped in and grabbed the username first.

Source: X

The person running that account is openly poking fun at the whole situation and even hinting that the devs should contact them if they want the handle back. They even dropped a Rickroll for good measure – because of course they did. Rickrolling never gets old.