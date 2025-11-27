„A true gaming icon.” Lara Croft celebrates a result that other female game characters can only dream of

Lara Croft has been listed twice in the Guinness World Records. The archaeologist has been recognized as the most popular video game female character.
Lara Croft likely needs no introduction, even if you're not a fan of the Tomb Raider series. The legendary character is so popular that she has achieved success many can only dream of. She has made it into the Guinness World Records book – and in two categories.
Yesterday, the official Guinness World Records website announced the expansion of Lara Croft's achievements with two world record titles:
Lara Croft has worked on these impressive achievements for many years. We first had the chance to see the archaeologist almost 30 years ago when Tomb Raider launched in 1996. Since then, the series has expanded with 11 main installments and many spin-offs, which by October last year had sold 100 million copies.
As for magazines, according to the latest official listing from April this year, Lara has appeared on covers 2,300 times. You might have spotted her in magazines like Newsweek or Time.
A Guinness World Records editor described Lara Croft as a "true gaming icon," who has inspired other games like the Uncharted series. Scot Amos, head of Crystal Dynamics studio, also gave a comment.
As tremendous fans of Lara Croft, we've been so fortunate to join the Tomb Raider community on this journey throughout the years. She's been aspirational and inspirational for nearly three decades, and it’s an honour to have her legacy recognized by Guinness World Records.
The latest main installment of the series remains 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Crystal Dynamics is currently working on the twelfth installment in collaboration with Amazon Games. However, the studio's had a tough time this year since they've had to lay off people twice.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
