Cyberpunk 2077 hides a secret Easter egg referencing one of Keanu Reeves’ classic roles. Even Johnny Silverhand is surprised

Keanu Reeves played many iconic roles. Cyberpunk 2077 hides easter egg that reffers to one of these characters. So, where to find John Wick in Night City?
You will find many easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077. Even in Phantom Liberty DLC, CD Projekt RED hid secrets to discover. So, it’s worth checking out every corner. Maybe you will find something interesting like reference to John Wick, one of the most characteristic Keanu Reeves roles. Even Johnny Silverhand is surprised when you discover it.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty hides a secret that refers to one of the most iconic Keanu Reeves roles. When you go to the weapons shop at the Stadium in Dogtown, you can find a box with a weapon. It is signed as “For Mr. Wick.” This chest is hidden in the corner of the room behind bigger boxes. So, it’s quite easy to miss this secret.
When you reach this place, Johnny Silverhand will comment on the discovery rather bluntly. He will say:
Oh f**k…
Of course, this is a reference to John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, the titular character of popular action thriller films series. He is a legendary hitman with Belarussian origin. He is retired, but in the first movie, he returns to the criminal business to take revenge on Russian-American mobsters that killed his dog.
Right now, the series contains four main movies, one prequel TV series and one spin-off. So, it’s a really popular franchise that is constantly developed.
Easter eggs aren’t the only unique things in Cyberpunk 2077. In Night City, you will also find interesting weapons like Mantis Blades or Skippy. There are also some glitches that allow you to enter locations that are hidden beneath the city. CP2077 is full of surprises.
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
