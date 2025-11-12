Two days, five new games in the offer. Xbox Game Pass goes all out

We're getting close to the middle of November, so Microsoft is rolling out some of the last games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for this period. Today, they will get their hands on two titles that are significantly different from each other. We're talking about Relic Hunters Legend and Winter Burrow (which is making its launch on personal computers, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch). Yesterday, the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalogs got three new games added to them.

Relic Hunters Legend is a fast-paced looter shooter you can play if you've got Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, or PC Game Pass. As the titular Relic Hunters, we traverse the galaxy, trying to restore the inhabitants' memory of the past and end the regime of the sinister duck Duke Dukan. The core of the gameplay is combat, character development, and getting better equipment. We do all this solo or team up with others, and the whole thing has a cartoonish vibe.

The second place on the list is taken by Winter Burrow, available today to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It's a cozy game where you get to play as a mouse exploring a big forest in winter, gathering resources to restore your family's burrow to its former glory. While exploring the wilderness, we meet its inhabitants and deal with dangerous insects. Between expeditions, we return home, where we can rest or bake warm cakes.

Winter Burrow – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz RAM: 8 GB Graphics: 2 GB GeForce GTX 950 / Radeon R7 360 Storage: 10 GB Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Winter Burrow – Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Quad Core 2.4 GHz RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 6 GB GeForce RTX 2060 / 6 GB Radeon RX 5600 Storage: 10 GB Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

As for the games released yesterday, the lineup kicks off with Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. It's the second installment of Miss Croft's adventures in a unique style, which started with Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. If you've got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, or PC Game Pass, you can dive into it. Plus, you also get the adventure game Great God Grove. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers got access to the Pigeon Simulator from tinyBuild, which was released yesterday.

