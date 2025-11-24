Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE explained: Gacha, Multiplayer coop, pay to win and more

Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE will be released soon for players with Standard Edition (those who have bought Deluxe Edition can play since Friday). However, taking into consideration that Solo Leveling ARISE was released some time ago on mobiles, some PC and console fans are wondering about gacha system. Using this opportunity, let’s talk about coop, pay to win and PS5 release.

Is Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE gacha? Is it pay to win?

Many people are afraid that despite a price tag, the game has gacha mechanics. Fortunately, the first players were able to test Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE and we know that the game is pay to play. All things and characters can be unlocked through playing the game and gathering resources. However, some players report that collecting materials can be tedious.

At the same time, if you can’t buy anything, it can’t be P2W game, right? Of course, we don’t know how the game will be developed in the future, the last title from the Netmarble Neo studio, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, has mixed reception on Steam. However, the recent reviews are mostly positive, which means that we can be optimistic.

Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE multiplayer coop explained

If you would like to play Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE with friends, there is such an option. The game features 4-player coop raids during which you will have to face a powerful commander. In this mode players can pick between Jinwoo or other powerful hunters to play as.

Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE on consoles

It was officially confirmed that Xbox version will be released, it even has a store page. However, the situation is not so clear with PS5. For some time, there was no information about PlayStation port. Recently, a moderator on the official Discord server hinted that the game will be released on PS5 in 2026.