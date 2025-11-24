Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE explained: Gacha, Multiplayer coop, pay to win and more

Let’s talk about Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE and answer some of the questions that many players might have.
Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE will be released soon for players with Standard Edition (those who have bought Deluxe Edition can play since Friday). However, taking into consideration that Solo Leveling ARISE was released some time ago on mobiles, some PC and console fans are wondering about gacha system. Using this opportunity, let’s talk about coop, pay to win and PS5 release.
Many people are afraid that despite a price tag, the game has gacha mechanics. Fortunately, the first players were able to test Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE and we know that the game is pay to play. All things and characters can be unlocked through playing the game and gathering resources. However, some players report that collecting materials can be tedious.
At the same time, if you can’t buy anything, it can’t be P2W game, right? Of course, we don’t know how the game will be developed in the future, the last title from the Netmarble Neo studio, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, has mixed reception on Steam. However, the recent reviews are mostly positive, which means that we can be optimistic.
If you would like to play Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE with friends, there is such an option. The game features 4-player coop raids during which you will have to face a powerful commander. In this mode players can pick between Jinwoo or other powerful hunters to play as.
It was officially confirmed that Xbox version will be released, it even has a store page. However, the situation is not so clear with PS5. For some time, there was no information about PlayStation port. Recently, a moderator on the official Discord server hinted that the game will be released on PS5 in 2026.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
InkSlasher responds, but EvenBadWolves hits back using his own emails as evidence. The dispute over copyright claims continues
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick