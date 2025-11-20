How to increase Constitution in Where Winds Meet (WWM)

In RPG games, players often strive to increase their strength as quickly as possible by acquiring powerful weapons or improving their stats. This can be achieved by performing various activities such as mini-games, quests, or visiting new locations. Where Winds Meet is very similar in this case. If you want to become more powerful and wear better gear, at some point you will have to increase Constitution. However, many players are puzzled by how to do that. Fortunately, you can read about it here.

Increasing Constitution in Where Winds Meet

Constitution is one of the Aspiration Attributes in the game. This stat allows you to equip higher-level weapons and armor, and also unlocks various exploration skills. In addition, it helps in some mini-games, such as Sumo wrestling.

The problem is that gaining Constitution is somewhat difficult, due to the fact that it is unclear which activities can increase it. Fortunately, there are several methods, which we describe below.

Outpost first clearance reward – in Where Winds Meet, enemy forces occupy certain areas, turning them into Strongholds. Clearing them of enemies will earn you many interesting rewards, including an increase in your Constitution (but only for the first clearance). To find them easily, go to the map, select the Challenge option, and click on the Outpost tab. Jogging – while exploring, you may notice Well of Heaven people. From time to time, they will be running around various locations. Just join them, complete the objectives, and earn Constitution. Sumo (wrestling) – a mode in which you will have to wrestle with your opponent. Players receive Constitution points for defeating successive opponents. The Sumo easy difficulty level unlocks when your Constitution reaches 20 points.

So, remember to do these activities, because otherwise you won't be able to equip your favorite high-level weapon.