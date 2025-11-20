Will Prologue Go Wayback include coop multiplayer? There might be a chance

At this point, most of us have probably seen how the implementation of AI in games looks like. We have seen shady calling cards in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, but it’s not all doom and gloom. There are some use cases which give hope on how to utilize this technology. The good example (though still rather controversial) is AI driven NPCs in Where Winds Meet. Another upcoming production that tries to make use of AI in creative manner is Prologue Go Wayback that is being developed by studio led by legendary PlayerUnknown, or Brendan Green. It is said to generate unique landscape each time we play. This can be exhilarating but also daunting. Would it be possible to get a helping hand of a friend in the form of multiplayer coop mode in this title?

Will Prologue Go Wayback feature multiplayer coop?

The vast unknown can be frightening, but it can be also taken as a challenge. Humans have that unspoken drive to survive even in the harshest of environments. This must have motivated Brendan Green, known for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, to create a game that would put our instincts to the test. Prologue Go Wayback employs AI to generate a new landscape with every run, we will be tasked with survival on our own. There are fans, however, who would like to share this experience with others via multiplayer coop mode. Will PlayerUnknown make their wishes come true?

First of all, we have to take into consideration that Prologue Go Wayback is starting its journey into the unknown in Steam’s Early Access program. It means that the game will be still in its infancy, missing certain features that will be coming later on. While it won’t support multiplayer in any form on launch, it is quite possible that down the line the creators will add it. Of course, the core gameplay mechanics have to be balanced first, but in one of threads on Steam, we can see that the devs are taking such possibility into account.

We can only suspect that if Prologue Go Wayback is to have coop multiplayer, there has to be sufficient number of players enjoying it in the first place. However, if you would like to let the Team behind the production know that this specific mode is important for you, there is no better place to voice that opinion than on their official Discord server. Good luck!