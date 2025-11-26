„How is this even possible?” A few days before its planned release, Apple TV suddenly rolled back its TV series due to serious allegations

The French thriller The Hunt was supposed to drop on Apple TV on December 3rd, but it got pulled just a week before its release. Apple even wiped all info about it from their site, and for now, it's on hold. Why did this happen?

There have been accusations that the creator and director of The Hunt, Cedric Anger, copied the story from Douglas Fairbairn's 1973 novel Shoot. The issue was first raised by French media expert Clement Garin.

The French producer Gaumont has confirmed that The Hunt is currently on hold while they conduct an internal investigation to get to the bottom of the situation and check out the claims made against the show and its creator.

The broadcast of our series The Hunt has been temporarily postponed. We are currently conducting a thorough review to address any questions related to our production. We take intellectual property matters very seriously.

People are wondering "how it was even possible" for such a situation to happen. This will definitely be clarified during the investigation that Gaumont is carrying out concerning its production.

And what are the similarities between The Hunt and Shoot? To understand them, it's worth looking at the plot descriptions of both works.

Let's start by looking at the Apple TV show. In The Hunt, we meet Franck, who spends weekends hunting with his longtime friends. One Sunday, they encounter another group of hunters who attack them without warning. When one of Franck's friends is shot, the rest decide to retaliate by knocking the attacker to the ground. After escaping, they unanimously agree to keep the incident a secret. Franck returns to his normal life, but in the following days, he notices something strange. He can't shake the feeling that he and his friends are being watched by the hunters who plan to take revenge.

Fairbarn's novel focuses on Rex, a hunter who, along with his friends, goes on a weekend hunting trip in the Canadian wilderness. During the outing, they encounter a rival group of hunters, and for unclear reasons, one of them starts shooting at Rex and his friends, injuring one of them in the head. They respond with gunfire, killing the shooter. After the incident, Rex decides not to inform the authorities about the accident, assuming the rivals will do the same. However, he can't shake the feeling that they will pursue him and his friends to seek revenge. As a result, Rex decides to recruit a small army to prepare for a confrontation with them.

The Hunt was set to launch on December 3 with the first two episodes, with subsequent episodes being released weekly until December 31. However, it is unclear what will happen with this TV series now. For the time being, it has been shelved, and the matter of the allegations is being investigated. Further plans of Gaumont and Apple TV are unknown.