How to start Halloween mission and get Zoe skin in Palworld. The new spooky costume is here

The end of October is definitely an exciting time for players of various games, as it often means all kinds of Halloween-related events. Palworld is no exception, with today's update bringing several new features, including Zoe's new Halloween outfit, new missions, and the Depresso Armor suit. The problem is that some players may not know how to start this event. We will explain everything here.

What to do to start Halloween mission in Palworld?

With the release of the new Palworld update, players can complete an interesting mission called Happy Halloween. This is a side quest that will require you to create Zoe's Halloween Costume. You can do this at any Workbench, and you will need 5 Cloth and 5 Leather. These are fairly common materials, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding them.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

The problem is that this task does not activate for every player, and that is the most confusing part. However, we know the reason why this is the case. First, you will have to complete all of Zoe's previous missions. This means completing all the tasks from the Terraria update. You will find this character in the Desolate Church location; in case you have trouble finding her.

Once you finish this mission, you will be able to complete two more quests: Zoe's Sphere and That's That Me, Depresso!

The latest update shows that Palworld is doing well, despite recent disturbing news about a legal action taken by Nintendo. The game is preparing to leave Early Access soon and release version 1.0.