Answer to “School seat” in Cookie Jam

Sure, the school seating setup wasn’t the most comfortable thing in the world, but at least the student art brought some real joy. Anyway, let’s get straight to it:

School seat – Desk

These days, a school desk serves as a workspace for students, combining a seat with a writing surface. Some desks are individual, while others are attached to benches for two or more students. Modern designs often include storage compartments underneath for books and supplies.

In the past, students often sat on benches with no individual surface. During the 19th century, wooden desks with inkwells and slanted surfaces were introduced to make writing easier. Renowned Danish architect Arne Jacobsend designed desks and chairs for Munkegaard School in 1957, featuring a distinctive green Formica top, curved laminated veneer surfaces, and hidden storage, embodying mid-century modern design principles.

Today, there is a wide variety of unusual school desks, including standing desks and even fold-out designs that offer space-saving solutions for small rooms.

