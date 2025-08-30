Wondering what “School seat” is in Cookie Jam? We have the answer right here

Another Buzzwords challenge has kicked off in Cookie Jam. If you’re stuck on “School seat,” don’t worry, we can help you with that.

Olga Racinowska

Cookie Jam has released a new set of Buzzwords, and I’m here to walk you through them. This round includes some easier ones, like “Subject with equations and numbers” or “After breakfast, before dinner,” along with a few trickier hints, such as “Pictures that show data.” Right now, though, we’re focusing on this clue: “School seat.” If you’re stuck and can’t figure it out, keep scrolling for the answer.

Answer to “School seat” in Cookie Jam

Sure, the school seating setup wasn’t the most comfortable thing in the world, but at least the student art brought some real joy. Anyway, let’s get straight to it:

  1. School seat – Desk

These days, a school desk serves as a workspace for students, combining a seat with a writing surface. Some desks are individual, while others are attached to benches for two or more students. Modern designs often include storage compartments underneath for books and supplies.

In the past, students often sat on benches with no individual surface. During the 19th century, wooden desks with inkwells and slanted surfaces were introduced to make writing easier. Renowned Danish architect Arne Jacobsend designed desks and chairs for Munkegaard School in 1957, featuring a distinctive green Formica top, curved laminated veneer surfaces, and hidden storage, embodying mid-century modern design principles.

Today, there is a wide variety of unusual school desks, including standing desks and even fold-out designs that offer space-saving solutions for small rooms.

Be sure to check out our other Cookie Jam guides if you’re having trouble with this weekend’s Buzzwords. Each week, we cover the trickiest ones to help you out.

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

