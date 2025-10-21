„Some of the most impressive graphics options I've ever seen.” New shooter on Unreal Engine 5 gets positive reviews just before release

The Unreal Engine 5 doesn't have the best reputation among players, mainly due to performance issues in many titles. However, there are exceptions, and one of them seems to be the upcoming shooter ARC Raiders, which has received praise for its performance.

Impressive graphics options

Last weekend, ARC Raiders had some tests, and at its peak, almost 200,000 people were playing at the same time just on Steam. The game was well-received, so there is a chance it will find its audience despite strong competition from Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

A lot of players have been praising how well the game is put together. Concerns about the Unreal Engine 5 seem to have been dispelled, and one user noted the impressive menu with graphics options. There are many settings that are explained really well, and you can see changes instantly thanks to the transparent background.

I just launched the ARC Raiders Playtest, and man, this game has one of the most impressive and detailed graphics options menus that I've ever seen in a PC game.

A lot of people agreed with the user, but it's worth noting that some people had criticisms about the graphics. On Reddit, it was noted that the devs had reduced its quality compared to the technological test in April.

Please explain, or undo this graphical downgrade for the full release. Where has all the volumetrics, lighting and foliage gone?

Many people in the comments agree with the thread creator and don't understand the developers' decision. Moreover, some report that despite the lower graphics quality, the title doesn't run with a higher frame rate.

ARC Raiders will be released on October 30 on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.

