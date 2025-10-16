“He was an angel on my shoulder.” Sean Penn has nothing but gratitude for this big Hollywood star

Sean Penn and Jack Nicholson collaborated on two films – The Crossing Guard and The Pledge. And it was Sean Penn who had the honor of presenting One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, movie with Jack Nicholson, which opened the Lumiere Film Festival.

Penn recalled how groundbreaking it was for him to see One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in theaters, and how much it meant to him to be able to appear twice alongside Jack Nicholson, who was his hero. Penn talked about how Nicholson was “an angel on his shoulder,” when they worked together.

One of the great, magic moments in my life in cinema was the first time I saw Jack Nicholson in Milos Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. I was very privileged in so much as being able to have worked with Jack twice. With both The Pledge and Crossing Guard, he was an angel on my shoulder and I still can’t quite get over, I still can’t quite imagine that McMurphy [Nicholson’s character in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest] has worked with me.

During his speech, Sean Penn recalled his first experience with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which he saw in a small cinema on the beach in Los Angeles. He spoke fondly of how, in those days, every film in the cinema was like a grand event that cinema-goers could experience deeply.

And although times have changed, he believes that even today, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest still holds up well and would even appeal to today's youth “because it would hold up – even with those that get bored very quickly.”

