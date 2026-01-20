World of Warcraft is changing. Blizzard is modifying a system that players have used for 20 years

Blizzard has been announcing its fight against World of Warcraft addons for quite some time. Over the 20 years the game has been around, players have really gotten used to the tools that offer help and extra info. However, these have now been significantly limited.

Addons are becoming obsolete

A few days ago, the developer published details of the update launching today, aimed at preparing WoW for the March expansion, Midnight. Near the end of the long list of updates, there was a note about changes to the addons.

We have made wide-reaching changes to the capabilities of UI addons for Midnight, focused mostly on limiting the ability for addons to automate combat tasks for the player.

This means that after the update's release, some addons will stop working or will be modified. They won't be able to give updates on the battle status anymore, which will be available in Blizzard's new interface. The company notified addon developers in advance, and some have prepared new versions that are compatible with the update.

At first, things might get a bit chaotic, but in the long run, this change is supposed to be a big improvement for WoW. Until now, addons were somewhat of a necessity—players using them had a clear advantage over others. Now, as explained by game director Ion Hazzikostas, they are meant to become merely an optional addition.

The goal is that when someone asks if addons are needed for gaming, the answer would be something like: "Well, they offer a lot of ways to customize your experience, but you don't really need them."

Blizzard is focusing exclusively on addons related to combat. Others, such as those offering cosmetic modifications or accessibility enhancements, will remain the same.