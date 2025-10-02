Most interesting game releases of October 2025. Time to kick off fall with some hits

There will be no shortage of high-profile launches in October. We start with Ghost of Yotei, then we go to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, The Outer Worlds 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. And then there's also Battlefield 6 on the way!

Patrick Manelski

September was impressive with all the new releases. The previous month was full of hot launches, so how does October compare? Contrary to appearances, quite well! Fans of the Pokemon series will get a new, supposedly revolutionary installment. The Battlefield series will try to return to favor. "Vampire: The Masquerade," after years of being in the shadows, will finally see the light of day. There's also Ghost of Yotei, which is a bit controversial, but one thing seems certain - there will be plenty to play in October.

Ghost of Yotei – the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima

Release date: October 2, 2025

  1. Genre: action games
  2. Platform: PS5
  3. Price: $69.99 (PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima 2?

The story of Ghost of Yotei takes place at the base of the legendary Mount Yotei, where history and mythology blend together. It's a world of wild nature and ancient legends that captivates with its atmosphere. The protagonist's journey is more than just about fighting and revenge – it's about finding a new family. But will this game match the original, or will it carve its own path?

A solo journey

The title focuses on exploration and atmosphere, with combat being just one element of a larger whole. Ghost of Yotei reminds Ghost of Tsushima, but introduces a lot of new things. Giancarlo Saldana praised this title in his review, so maybe there's something to it?

  1. Ghost of Yotei in our encyclopedia

Patrick Manelski

A fanatic of MMO-games, who's lost in the fantasy world. He won't say no to a good book or TV series.

