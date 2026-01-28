15-year-old sandbox has again attracted a crowd of players. Huge 1.4.5 update appealed to 97% of Terraria fans

Update 1.4.5 for Terraria is now available. The large volume of new content has attracted a large number of players, who have rated it very positively.
Yesterday, the long-awaited 1.4.5 update for Terraria officially launched. Terraria is one of the best-selling games of all time, with recent reports indicating over 64 million copies sold. The big update got a lot of attention from players, and they're really liking it.
The full list of changes in the update titled Bigger & Boulder has been shared on Terraria's official forum. However, the creators noted that not all new features are listed, as they believe "part of the fun lies in discovering them."
Version 1.4.5 touches practically every aspect of the game. It introduces a wealth of new content, including over 650 additional items (bringing the total to over 6,000). They made it easier to manage your gear and crafting, added more secret "seeds," and improved the overall gameplay quality and balance.
The release of the new update has led to a surge of players returning to Terraria. At its peak, over the past 24 hours, more than 164,000 people were playing the game simultaneously on Steam alone. While this frenzy isn't as large as the release of version 1.4 (which saw a record of nearly 490,000), the result is still impressive—especially for a game that's nearly 15 years old.
Moreover, since yesterday, the game has received a total of 2,894 reviews on Steam, with 97% being positive. Looks like the patch release went smoothly, and players are happy with the new content.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
