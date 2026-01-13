2 Xbox Game Pass games. Star Wars: Outlaws comes with a newly released zombie apocalypse simulator

Starting today, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass can check out an open-world action adventure game in the Star Wars universe, as well as a quarantine zone border simulator in a city overrun by zombies.
On January 7th, we learned about the list of games that Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of this month. Today, one of the most important new releases, Star Wars: Outlaws, is available, along with a surprise in the form of Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. We're talking about a new game launching today where you find yourself at the quarantine zone border in a city overrun by zombies, and your job is to check everyone trying to cross it.
Both games can be accessed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.
Star Wars: Outlaws is a third-person perspective (TPP) open-world action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe. In the game, you play as Key Vess, a smuggler trying to find her place in a distant galaxy by working for various underground factions.
The title lets you explore both planets and outer space, and as Vess, you can dive into battles head-on or take out enemies stealthily while completing missions. A special mention goes to Nix, a furry creature that is not just a "living mascot" but can provide indispensable support, such as distracting enemies.
Although Star Wars: Outlaws launched with problems (Ubisoft blamed the weakening condition of the Star Wars brand for the project's failure), it is currently enjoying "mostly positive" reviews on Steam (certainly thanks in no small part to the recovery plan implemented by the creators).
Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is being released today, so below you will find its system requirements.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
