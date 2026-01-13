„Bloodborne is a special game for me.” Dark Souls father's honest declaration is painful and hopeless, but true

Oh, Bloodborne. The years go by, and yet there is still no remake, remaster, or even a modest port for PC and PS5. It's kind of bittersweet—or maybe hopeful, you decide—when you hear what Hidetaka Miyazaki, the legendary game director from FromSoftware, said in an interview with Game Informer. He straight-up admitted that Bloodborne, not Elden Ring or Dark Souls, holds a special place in his heart.

Bloodborne is a special game for me. […] It was probably the most challenging development cycle we've had from a studio perspective. […] I've imparted a lot of my own ideas into this game, whether it be the story, the world-building component, or even the game mechanics and the game systems that are in place. […] It is perhaps the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience.

To prove that Miyazaki isn't just spinning us a yarn, I'd like to remind you that Bloodborne is the only game so far for which the Japanese director appeared publicly to explain the workings of one of its systems. This was about the Chalice Dungeons, which the current head of FromSoftware discussed on December 7, 2014, during PlayStation Experience. Usually, Miyazaki would just give interviews to Japanese outlets, and they'd publish them as articles. But this time, he actually got up on stage, which he usually only does when he's picking up awards.

Is the mere fact that Miyazaki mentioned Bloodborne to be seen as a sign of the brand's return to favor with Sony, which oversees it? Probably not – FromSoftware is likely slowly preparing to reveal the release date for The Duskbloods, which is thematically and stylistically similar to Bloodborne, set to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, and hopefully, to announce another "big" game after Elden Ring. It's hard to guess what that will be, but the chances for Bloodborne 2 or any remaster of the original seem slim.