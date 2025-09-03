Rumors suggested Star Wars Outlaws would not perform well on Switch 2, but that may not be true

Tomorrow, Star Wars Outlaws is planned to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. Leading up to this release, rumors have circulated from Gamescom and PAX West about how Outlaws’ performance is reportedly not great. It’s a believable rumor, as Nintendo hasn’t exactly been known to run large games smoothly, and games like Cyberpunk 2077 seem to be more of the exception than the expectation. But some new gameplay footage has been revealed today by a few other outlets that may put those rumors to rest.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released tomorrow for the Switch 2, but will it run smoothly?

Amazingly, it seems that Star Wars Outlaws is actually one of the better-running third-party titles on the Switch 2 right now. I know, I’m just as surprised to receive such a high-quality port from Ubisoft, the studio that has already needed encouragement from fans to even make a sequel to Outlaws. While certainly not reaching the same quality as something like a PS5 Pro, it is shocking to see such a recent major title run so well on a Nintendo console. Thanks to VideoGamesChronicle and Nintendo Life for sharing some great videos.

Of course, this experience could vary by user, and since the game isn’t out to the public yet, it’s still early to be completely confident. Plus, most of the footage I’ve seen so far is only from the early hours of a much longer game. Certain areas, certain scenes, or interactions could all cause more problems. However, overall, it appears that Star Wars Outlaws will indeed be a solid experience on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Could this be a sign of better things to come for the Switch 2? There are still several major third-party releases planned for the Switch 2 over the next few months. Elden Ring has yet to be released, while Borderlands 4 is set to be released in October. Additionally, we learned the release date of 007 First Light earlier today, which will also be coming to Switch 2. Other huge games like Final Fantasy VII Remake are also planned to come to the console eventually. How many of these games will perform as well as this? If the answer is even just “most of them,” that would be a huge change for Nintendo and its relationship with large third-party projects.

Ironically, Star Wars Outlaws is being released for the Nintendo Switch 2 tomorrow, September 4th, the same day as Hollow Knight: Silksong. Fortunately, the game has today to share this great news, but starting tomorrow, Silksong will be on the minds of most gamers, probably including a large portion of Switch 2 owners. Overall, though, despite the underwhelming reception when Star Wars Outlaws initially released, this could be a welcome second wind for the title.