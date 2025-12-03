Game Pass in the first half of December 2025 will let you play 6 new games, including Mortal Kombat 1 and a title about digging holes

Today, we got the list from Microsoft of the games that will be added to the Xbox and PC Game Pass libraries in the first half of December 2025. In a month dominated by Christmas, subscribers will get only two new releases – Routine and Death Howl. However, they will also be able to check out the latest fighting game from the popular Mortal Kombat series.

Microsoft announced 13 games in total, but 4 of them were already available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. This includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will soon become part of the Premium package. Meanwhile, 3 games that were available earlier in more expensive tiers will be added to Essential.

Xbox and PC Game Pass – list of games for the first half of December 2025

Stellaris (consoles, PC) – from December 3 in Game Pass Essential (previously in Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass) World War Z: Aftermath (consoles, PC) – from December 3 in Game Pass Essential (previously in Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass) Medieval Dynasty (cloud, consoles, PC) – from December 3 in Game Pass Essential (previously in Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass) Monster Train 2 (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – from December 3 in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Spray Paint Simulator (cloud, consoles, PC) – from December 3 in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) 33 Immortals in Game Preview (cloud, consoles, PC) – from December 4 in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – from December 4 in Game Pass Premium (previously in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) Routine (handheld, cloud, PC, consoles) – from December 4 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch) A Game About Digging A Hole (cloud, handheld, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – from December 9 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Death Howl (handheld, PC) – from December 9 in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (launch) Dome Keeper (cloud, handheld, consoles, PC) – from December 9 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Mortal Kombat 1 (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – from December 10 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Bratz: Rhythm & Style (cloud, consoles, PC) – from December 11 in Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass:

December 15th

December 31th