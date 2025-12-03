Game Pass in the first half of December 2025 will let you play 6 new games, including Mortal Kombat 1 and a title about digging holes

In the first half of December 2025, Xbox and PC Games Pass subscribers can look forward to, among other things, two releases and the latest installment of Mortal Kombat.
Today, we got the list from Microsoft of the games that will be added to the Xbox and PC Game Pass libraries in the first half of December 2025. In a month dominated by Christmas, subscribers will get only two new releases – Routine and Death Howl. However, they will also be able to check out the latest fighting game from the popular Mortal Kombat series.
Microsoft announced 13 games in total, but 4 of them were already available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. This includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will soon become part of the Premium package. Meanwhile, 3 games that were available earlier in more expensive tiers will be added to Essential.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
