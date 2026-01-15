3 games to collect on Amazon Prime Gaming, including a shooter with 94% positive ratings on Steam

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can grab 3 games starting today. A roguelite action game, a Metal Slug-style shoot'em up, and a classic dungeon crawler RPG are waiting to be checked out.
According to the schedule from January 7th, Amazon has released three more games for Luna Standard subscribers (known as Amazon Prime Gaming until October 2025). This time, players can get: Brigador (Up-Armored Edition) with a 94/100 rating on Steam, Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics, and DeathKeep.
Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.
To get the title you picked, just link your Amazon account with the platform where it's waiting for you. Then, you must go to the Luna: Claim Games page, select the title you are interested in from the list, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Brigador (available via GOG) is a roguelite science fiction action game. We end up on the planet Novo Solo, and our mission is to free the capital, Solo Nobre, which has turned into a battleground for four factions fighting for control. During gameplay, players take control of a chosen vehicle and navigate the city, eliminating hordes of enemies.
Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics (also available via GOG) is the third installment in the shoot 'em up series reminiscent of the Metal Slug series. Watching the action from the sidelines, we're like soldiers who shoot first and ask questions later. The devs have slightly modified the gameplay compared to previous entries, making it slower and somewhat more tactical (as suggested by the title).
DeathKeep (also available via GOG) is a classic dungeon crawler RPG set in the Forgotten Realms. We're stepping into the shoes of a hero who's got to take on a nasty necromancer causing trouble in the area after breaking out of prison.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
