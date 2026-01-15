Elon Musk agrees with the crazy theory that AI will allow anyone to make their own GTA 6 in minutes, even before GTA 6 is released

Many people believe that artificial intelligence is the future of video game development. Technology can let us whip up projects in no time that would usually take years to complete. Among such people seems to be Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, the company responsible for, among other things, the chatbot Grok.

Everyone will make their own GTA 6

Musk agreed with someone on X who said that before GTA 6 even comes out, people might be able to whip up their own version of the game in just a few minutes using AI. Considering that Rockstar Games' title is set to launch on November 19 this year, the technology would need to be significantly improved over the next 11 months.

The post was commented on by Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, who recently defended Grok. He stated that we already have the ability to convert text into images and video, so GTA is the next logical step for AI. His words were met with a response from Musk.

You won't even have to ask. AI will figure what video game you'd like best.

It should, of course, be noted that this is only about the "chance" that we will be able to easily create our own GTA 6. No wonder it's hard to believe – especially since Musk has shared some pretty bold visions in the past that haven't aged well, as someone pointed out in a comment.

Reviewing other users' comments, it can be observed that hardly anyone believes that Musk's crazy theory will actually come true. A lot of people think we'll have to wait a few more years for that, and even if by some miracle it happens, the game will probably look terrible and be full of bugs.

No, it will be the most bug-ridden game with the ugliest asset designs ever created, and since everyone will make another version of GTA 6 in a matter of minutes, no one will play other people's games.

For now, the vision where every player creates their own fully playable GTA 6 in a few minutes remains more of a curiosity and a topic for online discussions rather than a real scenario. AI is already helping developers out, but thinking it can replace years of their work with just one command still seems pretty far-fetched.