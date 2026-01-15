PS Plus Extra and Premium for January 2026. 9 games in total, there are some hits

Games such as Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will soon be added to the PS Plus Extra offer. In total, the subscription will add 9 productions.
January 15
Sony has officially revealed the PS Plus Extra and Premium lineup for January 2026. It turns out that the leak was almost complete – it was only missing two games, and all the listed ones were confirmed. The missing ones are Darkest Dungeon 2 and A Little to the Left. The full list is as follows:
All the games listed above will be available to subscribers from January 20.
January 14
We pretty much know what games are coming soon for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. The source of the leak is a well-known leaker, billbil_kun. We trust his words because he has an exceptionally good reputation in this matter.
According to him, the following games will be added to the PS Plus lineup this month:
Moreover, the list of old games (as part of the Classics catalog) will be enriched by the first installment of the Ridge Racer series, in the PlayStation One version.
All these games are set to be added to the PS Plus lineup on January 20th. It should be noted that the titles mentioned above don't represent the full list of new additions. These are just the ones that billbil_kun has learned about so far.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
