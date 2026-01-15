PS Plus Extra and Premium for January 2026. 9 games in total, there are some hits

Sony has officially revealed the PS Plus Extra and Premium lineup for January 2026. It turns out that the leak was almost complete – it was only missing two games, and all the listed ones were confirmed. The missing ones are Darkest Dungeon 2 and A Little to the Left. The full list is as follows: PS Plus Extra and Premium for January 2026 Resident Evil Village (PS5 / PS4) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5 / PS4) Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5 / PS4) A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5) Darkest Dungeon 2 (PS5 / PS4) The Exit 8 (PS5 / PS4) art of rally (PS5 / PS4) A Little to the Left (PS5 / PS4) PS Plus Premium for January 2026 Ridge Racer (PS5 / PS4) All the games listed above will be available to subscribers from January 20.

