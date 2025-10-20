Sued by Blizzard, WoW fan server owners make a surprising offer. They want a revolution

At the end of August, Blizzard filed a lawsuit against the owners of the fan-run private server network Turtle WoW. Now, the opposing side has come forward with a surprising proposal that could be a real revolution for World of Warcraft.

Licensed private servers

The creators of Turtle WoW published an open letter on their website, calling for cooperation with Blizzard. They began by emphasizing that they are a group of fans who love World of Warcraft, and their latest expansion, Mysteries of Azeroth, has been met with an extremely positive reception from players.

They pointed out that many successful titles have a modding community, which is a testament to the quality of the game and the passion of the fans. In the case of WoW, it is the same. However, the difference is that Blizzard does not allow projects like Mysteries of Azeroth to operate legally in any form. Therefore, an official request was made.

Unfortunately, unlike other studios, Blizzard does not yet have a framework that allows projects like ours to operate without risking legal conflict. With that in mind, we respectfully ask that Blizzard consider establishing a formal ecosystem for licensing fan-run community servers.

The group emphasized that it is open to "any licensing structure that meets Blizzard's guidelines" and will also adapt to technical, security, and data protection standards. They also mentioned the benefits that the WoW creators would gain in this way. The active player base would grow with people who left the official servers, and Blizzard would get a space full of fresh ideas.

To prove how effective such collaborations are, they pointed to several other studios that have officially engaged their modding communities. They mentioned Rockstar Games and the FiveM platform, as well as the permission from the devs of Everquest to create the private server Project 1999. They also highlighted the popularity of mods in games like Skyrim, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Counter-Strike.

We look forward to the day you embrace this opportunity and would welcome the chance to begin a dialogue, offering any support needed to bring this program to life.

Reviewing player comments on this topic, many people declared that if the private Turtle WoW servers actually received an official license, they would have no problem paying a monthly subscription to play. However, few believe that Blizzard will even consider the request.