71,000 people played Destiny 2 on Steam simultaneously. But what they found in the new DLC stirred up mixed feelings

The Star Wars-inspired not-quite-crossover attracted a huge number of players, but the Renegades expansion is receiving "mixed" reviews on Steam, even though it is much better than the previous "disaster."

On December 2, a new expansion was released for Destiny 2, which differed slightly from previous DLCs. Renegades introduces content inspired by the Star Wars franchise. "Inspired" because the expansion doesn't take us to a "galaxy far, far away," so we won't encounter real Jedi or Imperial stormtroopers in the game. Instead, we end up in the lawless Frontier, where crime syndicates are battling for power, and the renegades can lend a hand... for the right price.

The DLC caught the attention of players. Right after the release of Renegades, over 71,000 people were playing Destiny 2 simultaneously on Steam alone. It's the best performance for this title on Valve's platform since July, but it's still way lower than the launch days of many previous expansions (except for Rite of the Nine).

Good expansion, Destiny 2 not necessarily?

What might be concerning are the reviews on Steam, not only for the DLC but also for the base version of the game. Right now, only 61% of the 761 users who rated Renegades on the platform view it positively. The campaign is supposed to be pretty good (with some "cool moments"), but players are upset with the creators for cutting down on content. The same complaint came up when Edge of Fate was released, with the shortcomings including a smaller number of dungeons and raids (one instead of two each) and zero Strikes.

Nevertheless, many players believe that Renegades performs much better than its predecessor, offering a great story campaign and much-improved gameplay. Some fans also point out changes in the game's code that suggest potentially exciting new features.

What might say a lot about the players' sentiments are the opinions on the base game. In the last 30 days, Destiny 2 has been reviewed over 2,100 times, but only 48% of those reviews are "thumbs up." That's partly because D2 got pulled from a few countries like Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus due to "legal restrictions."

Nevertheless, it seems that after the recent expansions, some players are simply fed up with Bungie's approach to the game's development. Even in positive reviews, you can find opinions advising not to buy Destiny 2 and its expansions at full price, or comments like this:

Do I love it, yes, do I hate it, yes. Will I return? Unfortunately, yes.

Some Steam users (and not only they) even believe that Bungie should give up on developing D2 and focus on a new installment of the series. Unfortunately for them, recent reports suggest that the third installment is a very distant future.

