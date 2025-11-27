8 million people were fooled. GTA 6 „leak” was supposed to be a social experiment and a „joke”

The creator of the "fake" gameplay leak from Grand Theft Auto 6 explains the experiment to the disgruntled fans of the gangster series.

"Extremely serious situation" – this is the caption that user Actuzz MAG / Zap Actu GTA6 posted on the X platform, along with the video. The material was supposed to show gameplay from Rockstar Games' latest production. Naturally, this sparked keen interest among fans, who, after a recent delay, began desperately searching for "teasers" of Grand Theft Auto VI (or various "clues" about the game's storyline).

Unfortunately for these gamers, it quickly turned out that it was not a leak but a work of AI. However, the video was viewed over 8 million times before it was deleted. This was confirmed by the user themselves.

A GTA 6 "joke" that no one laughed at

The gamers' reaction was predictable: insults directed at @zapactugta6 flooded their Discord channel.

Actuzz MAG explains that it was an "experiment": an attempt to show how much "the line between reality and AI-generated content has blurred." Additionally, as they admitted in a statement to IGN, it was a "joke" meant to entertain GTA fans, but the reach of this "prank" exceeded the user's expectations. And no, the creator did not make any money from it.

It was a huge joke actually, I did it just to entertain the community. Sorry for the false hope lol.

These and other explanations from the user did not convince fans in the least, even though the creator apparently learned from the confusion and their next post included a note about the use of artificial intelligence (they also changed the account name). Players are not taking Actuzz MAG's assurances at face value, as is clearly visible in the comments under their latest "posts."

Ironically, the internet user achieved their goal and provided further evidence of the desperation of Grand Theft Auto fans. Not that anyone needed it after more than 10 years of more or less unfounded speculation about the title, which many already see as the most important game of this decade. And in the context of the turmoil surrounding layoffs and another delay, it's not surprising that some fans wanted to believe they finally received some positive information about GTA 6 (even if only through a leak).