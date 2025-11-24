Who really is Jason from GTA 6? One player „figured out” Jason's background based on his tattoo

A player showcased an impressive analysis suggesting that GTA 6's Jason Duval may have a military past. According to him, the character was a member of one of the most elite units of the US Army.
Fans of Grand Theft Auto 6 love to dive deep into everything Rockstar Games does and any content they release, just to come up with new theories. This time, one of them took a closer look at Jason's character and tried to delve into his military past.
A user going by JohnCGaming published an analysis of one of the two main characters of GTA 6 – Jason Duval, on the GTAForums. He was all about Jason's past because there was this long-standing theory in the community (which was briefly confirmed on the game's official site) that Jason used to be in the army. The post is huge and contains many historical facts and photos, so if you are interested in the topic, it's worth checking it out.
JohnCGaming began his analysis by introducing the United States Army Rangers, one of the most elite light infantry units in the United States. He then suggested that Jason might have been part of the group, pointing to the tattoo on his arm as evidence. It's a skull with a parachute and the word "Marauders."
According to the author, this design is a nod to Merrill's Marauders, a special American unit from World War II. They operated alongside the Rangers and eventually became part of their story. With that in mind, JohnCGaming stated that Jason was likely a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment in the GTA universe.
The author also gave a quick rundown of the key military training the character would have gone through before the events of the game. He noticed that if the theory proves to be true, Jason will be one of the most competent protagonists in the history of the series—a truly lethal professional who has no equal in terms of combat skills.
We'll probably have to wait until GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026, to see if this theory is true. But it's already caught the attention of fans and is making the rounds on various forums. It's hard to be surprised because it seems very well thought out and could actually turn out to be true.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
