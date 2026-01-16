A player is selling a domain related to GTA 6 for $2,000. He is convinced that Rockstar is behind it

Everything started with a thorough analysis of the second trailer for the game. A Reddit user going by the name rainyaltaccount pointed out that the license plates on vehicles in Grand Theft Auto VI have "State of Gloriana" written on them. This, of course, led him (and others) to the trail of another state—alongside Leonida—that we will visit in GTA 6.

As a result, in May 2025, driven by impulse and the desire to play a prank, he purchased the available domain visitgloriana.com. To "troll" the community searching for clues, he set up a redirect on it directly to the official Rockstar Games website.

The innocent joke turned out to be a great investment. At the end of 2025, a mysterious middleman reached out to the internet user with an offer to buy their address. The initial proposal was for $600, but the player managed to negotiate a final amount of $2,000.

Domain data for visitgloriana.com. Source: Reddit

Why is the seller convinced that the creators of GTA are behind the transaction?

The key clue is the transfer of the domain to the registrar MarkMonitor. It's a company that helps protect corporate brands online, and Take-Two Interactive (the owner of Rockstar) often uses its services.

Although rainyaltaccount didn't receive official confirmation, the situation seems clear – the creators want to secure internet addresses related to the fictional state of Leonida (and Gloriana) before the game's release. The Reddit community got a kick out of it, joking that the player just managed to cut into the production budget of the most expensive game ever.