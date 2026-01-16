A player is selling a domain related to GTA 6 for $2,000. He is convinced that Rockstar is behind it

Perceptiveness pays off - a GTA VI fan made an easy $2,000 on the sale of the domain, and all signs point to the buyer being Rockstar Games itself.
Everything started with a thorough analysis of the second trailer for the game. A Reddit user going by the name rainyaltaccount pointed out that the license plates on vehicles in Grand Theft Auto VI have "State of Gloriana" written on them. This, of course, led him (and others) to the trail of another state—alongside Leonida—that we will visit in GTA 6.
As a result, in May 2025, driven by impulse and the desire to play a prank, he purchased the available domain visitgloriana.com. To "troll" the community searching for clues, he set up a redirect on it directly to the official Rockstar Games website.
The innocent joke turned out to be a great investment. At the end of 2025, a mysterious middleman reached out to the internet user with an offer to buy their address. The initial proposal was for $600, but the player managed to negotiate a final amount of $2,000.
The key clue is the transfer of the domain to the registrar MarkMonitor. It's a company that helps protect corporate brands online, and Take-Two Interactive (the owner of Rockstar) often uses its services.
Although rainyaltaccount didn't receive official confirmation, the situation seems clear – the creators want to secure internet addresses related to the fictional state of Leonida (and Gloriana) before the game's release. The Reddit community got a kick out of it, joking that the player just managed to cut into the production budget of the most expensive game ever.
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
