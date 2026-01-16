Call of Duty fans can't believe their eyes. Activision releases a remastered version of the Black Ops 2 map that looks worse than the original from 14 years ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 turned out to be a failure and didn't meet the expectations of both fans and creators. Some updates might have slightly improved players' opinions, but the latest one has sparked another wave of frustration.

Unsuccessful remaster

Right now, Black Ops 7 is in its first season, during which several new maps have recently been introduced to the game. Among them is Meltdown, a refreshed location known from Black Ops 2. This remaster stirred up quite a fuss among players because a lot of them think it actually looks worse than the original from 14 years ago.

In the above post, two screenshots are attached, showing a clear difference between the original and the refreshed map. This difference mainly results from the changed lighting. The version from Black Ops 2 has a low sun, illuminating the location with warmer light and more saturated colors. The same location in Black Ops 7, in comparison, looks lifeless, cold, and too sterile.

This change is often criticized in the comments under the post. Players didn't take kindly to the refreshed version of the map—especially since the technological capabilities of Black Ops 7 are greater than those of Black Ops 2.

BO2 is much more vibrant.

They forgot to add character to the map—it's expressionless.

How is it possible that BO2 looks better?

On the Replay Mode channel on YouTube, a more detailed analysis of the Meltdown map was shared. According to the creator, the refreshed version is quite alright, but they also point out its issues. Besides the lighting we talked about, it also touches on how the textures have gotten "cleaner." They have been stripped of additional details, making the map look as if it has just been cleaned rather than being a battlefield.

Overall, Treyarch simply chose a new approach to the graphics, which aligns with the direction of CoD's development in recent years. The version from Black Ops 2, on the other hand, is made in the style of older installments of the series, and it seems that many players prefer it.