After Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 matched Baldur's Gate 3's record, the devs are shocked: „It's surreal”

Sandfall Interactive totally stole the show at the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards. Their game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, matched the success of Baldur’s Gate III by snagging 7 awards, including ones for voice actors. The creators still can't believe their success, but they don't think the recognition will change how they do things. The team behind Expedition 33 wants to keep moving players.

The artistic director of the game, Nicholas Maxson-Francombe, said in an interview with Radio Times Gaming that it was a surreal experience for him. He admitted that the studio wasn't aiming for awards; they just wanted to create something they'd love and that players would enjoy too. Meanwhile, Guillaume Broche – CEO of Sandfall Interactive, as well as the creative director and co-author of the script – announces the development of games that connect people emotionally. The team wants to remain true to its ideals and continue to focus on sincere, touching stories.

And I think that's why art exists at all: to evoke emotions and move people, and we want to keep doing that – concluded Broche, who had previously mentioned focusing on authenticity.

The voice actors also couldn't hide their joy. Ben Starr (Verso) described Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as a game created with love, intended for a small audience, whose size exceeded all expectations. Meanwhile, Aliona Baranova joked that she, along with Devora Wilde and Jennifer English, have become lucky charms, as they also contributed to the success of Baldur’s Gate III in 2023.

Soon, Sandfall Interactive will have the opportunity to add more trophies to their showcase. On December 11th of this year, The Game Awards 2025 will take place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has received 12 nominations.