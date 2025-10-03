Red Dead Redemption 2 player turns game into the world's most terrifying psychological horror

Not too long ago, there was a creator who brought elements of the iconic Metal Gear Solid 3 into Red Dead Redemption 2, letting players feel like Snake in the Wild West. That project was a curiosity—something fans of experimental mods would eagerly try out. This time, however, we are dealing with something completely different. The work of another creator can only be recommended to true masochists.

Rockstar Games designed RDR2 so you don't feel too guilty when taking out enemies – most of the time, you're up against bandits, hostile settlers, or folks who are clearly causing trouble. The latest modification, developed by a streamer and modder Blurbs, requires you to watch the "memories" of the victim when you take someone's life. Sometimes it's a fleeting scene from an NPC's life, other times an absurd or eerie fragment that completely disrupts the Wild West atmosphere.

The streamer set up the scenes on his own, but let his Twitch community help out with the dialogue scripts. As a result, the final product achieved truly strange and sometimes unsettling effects. Need examples? After shooting a person, you might suddenly see memories of their wedding, and after hunting a bear, you might find out that... it had a human child.

In a recent post on X, Blurbs said the change made people feel super guilty and hinted that letting viewers write scripts was a mistake.

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your point of view), the mod is not publicly available on NexusMods or other popular sites. So if you were planning to check out Red Dead Redemption 2 turned into a psychological horror, you'll have to sit on it for now.

The project got quite a bit of attention on Reddit. In the comments, there are many words of admiration for the creator's ingenuity, and some people jokingly suggest that Blurbs should patent this mechanic before the big game development studios do.