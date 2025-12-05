All about Druid Ascendancy classes in PoE2. Learn about Oracle and Shaman

The next big update to Path of Exile 2 is coming. The last of the Druids will add a new class. Of course, as all other characters, Druid will also have its own ascendancies. We know two of them – Oracle and Shaman.
Obviously, many Path of Exile 2 players are waiting eagerly for the next week when we all will be able to play the new class – Druid. This new character will be able to change into wolf, bear and wyvern, and use powerful spells. The update is scheduled to be released next week. Of course it will bring many novelties and changes, we might even see our old “friend.” If you want to check out all of them, we encourage you to read official patch notes. If you are here only for the Druid ascendancy classes, you might want to read our summary of the content reveal video. Developers have shared information on 2 out of 3 classes – Oracle and Shaman. The third one is a mystery and will be added sometime later. The date has not been revealed yet.
Oracle, as the name suggests, can see into the future and use it to their advantage.
This ascendency class uses elemental spells that can be powered up by Rage. Gathering this “currency” allows Shaman to deal larger spell damage.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
