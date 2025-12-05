All about Druid Ascendancy classes in PoE2. Learn about Oracle and Shaman

Obviously, many Path of Exile 2 players are waiting eagerly for the next week when we all will be able to play the new class – Druid. This new character will be able to change into wolf, bear and wyvern, and use powerful spells. The update is scheduled to be released next week. Of course it will bring many novelties and changes, we might even see our old “friend.” If you want to check out all of them, we encourage you to read official patch notes. If you are here only for the Druid ascendancy classes, you might want to read our summary of the content reveal video. Developers have shared information on 2 out of 3 classes – Oracle and Shaman. The third one is a mystery and will be added sometime later. The date has not been revealed yet.

Oracle ascendency class

Oracle, as the name suggests, can see into the future and use it to their advantage.

This ascendency class can see a future version of themselves – if you use the skill you see in your “vision,” it deals much more damage. When the enemy is vulnerable, you can use a skill to see the future of the opponent, allowing you to do damage to the “real” enemy and the one from the vision. It has many exclusive passives that are unavailable for other classes (including the Shaman).

Shaman ascendancy class

Source: Path of Exile 2, developer: Grinding Gear Games

This ascendency class uses elemental spells that can be powered up by Rage. Gathering this “currency” allows Shaman to deal larger spell damage.