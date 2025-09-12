Another highly-anticipated indie game launches this month: Hades 2 will finally leave Early Access

Yet another incredible, highly anticipated indie game is set to release this month, and somehow, I’m not talking about Silksong. Supergiant Games has finally announced the release date for 1.0 of Hades 2. The acclaimed action roguelike will leave early access on September 25th, 2025, launching on PC and as a console exclusive on both the Switch and the Switch 2. The news was shared in today’s Nintendo Direct, along with dozens of other announcements, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s release date, and the shadow drop of Donkey Bananza DLC.

After launching in Early Access on Steam last year, Hades 2 has lived up to the legacy of its predecessor. It currently has over 36,000 reviews on Steam with a 96% positive rating. That’s a rare feat for any game, let alone an Early Access title, which many players tend to avoid on principle. When this game launches in just a few weeks, it’s going to be huge.

The story of Hades 2 takes place in the same universe as Hades 1, but with a different protagonist. This game goes beyond the underworld and will ultimately see the player take on Chronos, the Titan of Time, as the protagonist Melnioe, the younger sister of the original protagonist from Hades 1. Melinoe uses a combination of witchcraft and melee combat to fight her way through dungeons.

Today’s trailer began with a long animated cinematic. Fans loved it so much that one person commented on YouTube, saying, “I would do unspeakable things for a Hades animated series with that art style.” Supergiant Games has been one of the most consistent indie game developers for years, and this is their first sequel. It’s always exciting to see an independent team find such monumental success. I look forward to later this month when Hades 2 finally leaves Early Access.