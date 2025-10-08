How to complete Born to win in Hades 2

Players from all over the world enjoy earning trophies. For some, it gives a sense of completion when they finish a game. Hades 2 is no different, with players able to earn up to 49 achievements. Some are quite simple, while others require a lot of work to complete. Sometimes, however, it is not the difficulty level that stands in the way of winning a particular trophy, but the complexity of what needs to be done to finish it. This is also the case with Born to Win.

How to get Born to Win trophy in Hades 2

In Hades 2, you can earn up to 49 trophies. Some of them require defeating a specific boss or miniboss, others force you to unlock specific items or somehow interact with other characters in the game. Born to Win is about completing a task for Chaos.

Initially, you will need to max out your relationship with Chaos and exhaust all of their dialogue options. To do this, give them as many gifts as possible. Once your relationship is high enough, Chaos will ask you to complete a task for them.

To start with, you will need to have Chaos' keepsake, Transcendent Embryo, with you and talk to Chaos during your run. They will notice that you have this item and tell you to keep the keepsake until you complete your run. Once you complete it, keep their keepsake with you during your next run and meet with Chaos again. This will fulfill their prophecy, and the trophy should be unlocked on your account. You will be among quite a prestigious group, as only 1% of players have this achievement at his point. If you want more help with the game, please visit our guide.

Let us remind you that Hades 2 1.0 was released on September 25 and took gamers' hearts by storm. On Steam alone, it has approximately 44,500 reviews from players and 96% of them are positive. This is an excellent result for an indie game.