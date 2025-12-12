“Deadlock detected” crash makes playing impossible for many PoE2 fans

With the newest update, many PoE2 players face a new kind of bug – Deadlock detected. It’s hard to say when the fix will come.
Path of Exiles 2 is one of the most popular hack and slashes. No wonder that it’s newest update, The Last of the Druids, brings thousands of players back. It is an opportunity to play the fresh class – Druid. Moreover, it is also start of the free weekend. It means a lot of people who want to join servers. However, there is an obstacle that makes it impossible, and I don’t speak here about a long queue but about “Deadlock detected.”
At this point it is hard to determine what causes this error. Players have not found the solution. However, if you experience it, know that you are not alone. It seems that at this point we need to wait for the fix from developers. However, it is a good idea to inform about this through Support. You can also try sharing your problem on Steam forum and/or Path of Exile Discord server (while it is not official, Grinding Gear Games employees often look there). If enough people report this issue, it should be solved quicker. Good luck.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
