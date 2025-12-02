Asmongold couldn’t believe Twitch has been running ads on his channel and he has been paid so little

Recently everyone was talking about Twitch CEO Dan Clancy because, during a stream with heavenly, he handed her $100 in cash instead of gifting subs. He said direct payments let the streamer keep all the money. But subs and donations aren’t the only way to make money on Twitch, ads kick in automatically as soon as someone becomes an affiliate or partner. But Asmongold didn’t even realize it and that the platform had been running ads on his second channel (zackrawrr) without him knowing.

Asmongold discovers he's earning pennies from Twitch ads

Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt started out posting World of Warcraft videos on YouTube before getting into livestreaming on Twitch. He’s been on the platform since around 2011, so he’s basically a Twitch veteran at this point. But just yesterday, he found out (3:05:12) there are ads running on his channel, and he’s getting almost nothing for them.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

After seeing that, Asmongold immediately disabled stream display ads. It might be not enough, though. One person from the comments suggested that there is no option to turn off pre-roll ads completely. And while I am no streamer myself, it might be correct. On the Twitch help site, we can read that pre-rolls can be disabled if a streamer runs adds themselves. So, while we might see less adds on zackrawrr, it probably won't stop them completely.