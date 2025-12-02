Asmongold couldn’t believe Twitch has been running ads on his channel and he has been paid so little

It was a real shock for Asmongold when he found out about ads on his second channel. Twitch had been running them nonstop on his streams without him realizing.
Recently everyone was talking about Twitch CEO Dan Clancy because, during a stream with heavenly, he handed her $100 in cash instead of gifting subs. He said direct payments let the streamer keep all the money. But subs and donations aren’t the only way to make money on Twitch, ads kick in automatically as soon as someone becomes an affiliate or partner. But Asmongold didn’t even realize it and that the platform had been running ads on his second channel (zackrawrr) without him knowing.
Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt started out posting World of Warcraft videos on YouTube before getting into livestreaming on Twitch. He’s been on the platform since around 2011, so he’s basically a Twitch veteran at this point. But just yesterday, he found out (3:05:12) there are ads running on his channel, and he’s getting almost nothing for them.
After seeing that, Asmongold immediately disabled stream display ads. It might be not enough, though. One person from the comments suggested that there is no option to turn off pre-roll ads completely. And while I am no streamer myself, it might be correct. On the Twitch help site, we can read that pre-rolls can be disabled if a streamer runs adds themselves. So, while we might see less adds on zackrawrr, it probably won't stop them completely.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
