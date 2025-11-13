Should you untie Invisigal or not in Dispatch Episode 8. We have found the answer

After quite touching and emotional Dispatch Episode 7 (feel free to see our guide), Episode 8 does not leave a lot of time to think, we need to act! Soon after completing the Dispatch phase, we are asked to untie Invisigal or deal with the problem of Red Ring goons alone. In this guide we will tell you what should you pick.

Should you untie Invisigal or go it alone in Dispatch Episode 8

Untie Invisigal

The short answer is that you should untie her. If you want to learn more about the outcome, read further, if you want to avoid spoilers, that’s the place you would like to stop reading.

If you untie Invisigal, she will remember it. And it is important to build her trust in the context of ending. Our decisions influence how she sees us and eventually, her fate – will she become good or evil? Moreover, there is not much sense in keeping her tied. She will release herself anyway.

If you release her, she will help you in the fight and you will be able to see an additional scene. It will not influence the story, but it is gross or funny… depending on the perspective.

Go it alone

If you decide to keep her tied, she will shout to warn the enemy (not cool at all) and you will have to fight with him. You will pass out for a minute and when you wake up, Invisigal will be nowhere to find. The rest of the story will continue in the same way in both cases – untying or fighting alone.

It means that you gain nothing from keeping her tied, but if you free her, you can earn bonus points and, possible, it will be the last push to see a good ending.