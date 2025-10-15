Bane Lord in Blue Protocol can appear randomly, but here’s how you can increase your chances of spawning it

MMORPGs are still popular genre. So, isn’t a surprise that Blue Protocol: Star Resonance gathered over 94 000 concurrent players on Steam at its peak and had server problems around its release. Now, the storm is over, and you can enjoy the game and yest abilities like Float and Dash. Of course, there is more. You can also meet some interesting enemies, and Bane Lord is a perfect example.

How to find Bane Lord in Blue Protocol?

If you played Diablo 4, you would understand nature of Bane Lord. He works in similar way to The Butcher. He’s a boss type creature, that spawns randomly in dungeons. So, meeting him is pure luck. Of course, you can help with your RNG. If you want to hunt Bane Lord, you must simply explore dungeons – the smaller, the better. This allows you to quickly complete the run and get rewards. To increase your chances, you can turn on Hard mode.

When he appears on the room you will see a message: “Danger! The Bane Lord has breached the Barrier!”. Shortly after, the fight will start. So, what should you do to defeat him?

Bane Lord has two AoE attacks. Its range is visible on the floor, so you can dodge them easily. He can also dash straight at you. Of course, you can doge this attack. You will have to be patient. Instead of charging aggressively, you should watch your opponent's behavior, dodge their blows, and attack at the right moment. So, watch out for the attacks indicators.

Bane Lord drops legendary loot. When you defeat him, a Legendary Gear Selector chest will spawn at the end of the dungeon. So, farming him is a good idea. However, you must keep in mind that you can only claim up to 5 rewards per week.