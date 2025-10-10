How to Float in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. A quick guide to fly

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a free-to-play MMORPG with microtransactions. Players can create their own unique anime-style characters and explore a vast open world called Magna. However, in order to navigate the locations efficiently, it is worth equipping yourself with various abilities that will help you on your adventure. One of these is Float, which allows you to fly through the skies. If you want to learn how to obtain this ability and how to use it, you've come to the right place.

How to get and use float in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Float allows you to descend slowly through the air, making it easier to reach certain locations. This skill is definitely one of those that is worth unlocking as fast as possible. How do you do that?

Many players will tell you to complete “Terra Resonance” quest, which you will get after talking with Airona in Port Town. It unlocks when you follow “New Talents. New Trials” mission that appears at level 17. This is true, because thanks to this quest, you will be guided step by step to the places you need to reach in order to obtain the Float skill. So, if you don't care about unlocking this skill as soon as possible, you can complete this task and also obtain Phantom Dash and additional rewards.

However, if you want to unlock Float on your own, you can do so without completing this quest. If you look closely, you should see a wing icon on the map, near Ancient City of Vil in Asteria Plains. Go there.

Once there, you will see huge blue plants. Interact with them. Next, go to the Skills tab. On the left side, you will see an orb icon at the bottom. Click on it. Now all you have to do is move the Float skill from Asteria Plains to one of the two free skill slots.

Once you have this ability equipped, while in the air, simply click Q and you will start floating. That's all!