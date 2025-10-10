How to Float in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. A quick guide to fly

Do you want to unlock the Float skill in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, but don't know how? We explain everything in our guide.

Dawid Lubczynski

How to Float in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. A quick guide to fly, image source: Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, developer: Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co.Ltd.
How to Float in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. A quick guide to fly Source: Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, developer: Shanghai Bokura Network Technology Co.Ltd.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a free-to-play MMORPG with microtransactions. Players can create their own unique anime-style characters and explore a vast open world called Magna. However, in order to navigate the locations efficiently, it is worth equipping yourself with various abilities that will help you on your adventure. One of these is Float, which allows you to fly through the skies. If you want to learn how to obtain this ability and how to use it, you've come to the right place.

How to get and use float in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Float allows you to descend slowly through the air, making it easier to reach certain locations. This skill is definitely one of those that is worth unlocking as fast as possible. How do you do that?

Many players will tell you to complete “Terra Resonance” quest, which you will get after talking with Airona in Port Town. It unlocks when you follow “New Talents. New Trials” mission that appears at level 17. This is true, because thanks to this quest, you will be guided step by step to the places you need to reach in order to obtain the Float skill. So, if you don't care about unlocking this skill as soon as possible, you can complete this task and also obtain Phantom Dash and additional rewards.

For more guides and news, follow us on Google News.

However, if you want to unlock Float on your own, you can do so without completing this quest. If you look closely, you should see a wing icon on the map, near Ancient City of Vil in Asteria Plains. Go there.

Once there, you will see huge blue plants. Interact with them. Next, go to the Skills tab. On the left side, you will see an orb icon at the bottom. Click on it. Now all you have to do is move the Float skill from Asteria Plains to one of the two free skill slots.

Once you have this ability equipped, while in the air, simply click Q and you will start floating. That's all!

More:

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

October 9, 2025

PC Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Dawid Lubczynski

Author: Dawid Lubczynski

He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map