The debut of Blue Protocol Star Resonance, a free-to-play MMORPG with anime aesthetic, gathered tens of thousands of curious players on Steam alone, as the game is currently only available on PC and mobile devices, avoiding consoles for now. Such popularity resulted in sever issues and -1000 error that plagued players. However, those more lucky ones were able to engage with the title and not only create amazing characters, but also venture into the world of Magna. There, the adventurers quickly learnt that many abilities are required to explore the corners of this land. One of such skills is Phantom Dash that can be obtained after reaching Wind Core. Here you will learn how to get there and add new power to your arsenal.

How to reach Wind Core and get Phantom Dash in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

At the very beginning of any game, the developers usually do not give us all the abilities to not overwhelm us with complexity. Instead, they are introduced one by one to get used to them and slowly adapt to new possibilities. Of course, Blue Protocol Star Resonance uses the same way to drip skills. It is not always clear, however, how to obtain them, just like in the case of Phantom Dash that requires you to ascend to Wind Core first. How to do that?

The easiest method to do so is following quests. They are constructed in such a way that they will guide you through everything that is required to obtain the skills. When it comes to Phantom Dash, you should follow “New talents. New trials” questline that is unlocked at level 17. You will have to talk with Airona in Port Town. Although, if you don’t feel like it, there is another way.

In case you have chosen to follow your own path, you need to have Float talent already unlocked. With that, travel to Andra Resting Post in Asteria Plains, look for a small white ball surrounded by wind-like effect that is right next to the teleport and interact with it. It will create a wind tunnel that will take you straight to the Wind Core which will grant you the Phantom Dash ability.

This metroidvania-inspired approach makes exploration more exciting because it gives a feeling of constant improvement. That also allows the developers to hide secret spots and treasures for the most observant and cunning players to find. Discovering them can provide a lot of satisfaction. Try to experiment with them and remember to have fun!