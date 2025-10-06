Battlefield 6 preload has started. We know the release time and what EA has been hiding in emails to players

In just a few days, the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 will be released. Electronic Arts has shared information regarding the exact release time in various regions and the preload for those who purchased the title in advance.

Battlefield 6 – release time and preload

Owners of each platform – PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S – will launch Battlefield 6 at exactly the same time.

The devs also informed that the preload has already been launched. So if you pre-ordered the title, you can download the files right now and be ready for the release.

The exception is users of the Epic Games Store. Even though the platform recently got the preload feature after 7 years since its launch, people who bought Battlefield 6 from this store will need to wait until the release to download the files.

Covert operations

Last week, EA announced a lot of free content that will be added to Battlefield 6 as part of Season 1. Players can expect new maps, modes, and weapons. However, it seems that surprises are also on the way, which weren't previously mentioned.

MP1st pointed out that emails sent to players by EA mention "covert operations" that are supposed to show up in Season 1.

Source: Electronic Arts

Unfortunately, no one really knows what they're supposed to be. "Covert operations" sounds like a new game mode, but the term may refer to some kind of daily or weekly tasks to complete.

In the same email, it was also mentioned that Battlefield 6 could reach up to 120 frames per second on consoles. Although this sounds incredible, the chances seem quite real – even during the beta, Digital Foundry noticed that the base PS5 occasionally reached up to 110 fps. It is possible that by this time the developers have further polished the optimization.

