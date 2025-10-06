Farewell to the Dwayne Johnson we know: after his success in the The Smashing Machine, The Rock will transform himself once again to play a 70-year-old man

Dwayne Johnson surprised everyone with his role in The Smashing Machine, which attracted worldwide attention, especially after a 15-minute standing ovation for the film at the Venice Film Festival. Thanks to his role as Mark Kerr, a mixed martial arts and UFC champion, there has been Oscar buzz surrounding The Rock.

But even though The Smashing Machine has only just hit theaters, Dwayne Johnson is already gearing up for a new role in which he will once again be unrecognizable. Benny Safdie, who directed The Smashing Machine, has offered The Rock a role in his new production, Lizard Music. The film is based on a novel by Daniel Pinkwater, which tells the story of a septuagenarian whose best friend is a 70-year-old chicken.

Dwayne Johnson confessed during the Toronto Film Festival that he is losing weight in preparation for the movie, as he is set to play a man called Chicken Man – “a whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old.”

Benny pitched me this after. And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, “I am your Chicken Man.”

Johnson has already managed to lose 30 pounds of muscle, but he insists that he “still has a long way to go.” The role in Lizard Music is another opportunity for the actor, after The Smashing Machine, to transform himself beyond recognition and immerse himself in a new character.

I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in ‘Smashing Machine.' [It means] eating less chicken.

Following his performance in The Smashing Machine, Johnson has become an intriguing figure in the world of cinema. His next challenging role is sure to generate interest once again, and in the meantime, fans can see Johnson's transformation into Mark Kerr in theaters.

