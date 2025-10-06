Another big win for Megabonk. Developer celebrates with extra-cheesy spaghetti

When you combine the addictive progression loop of Vampire Survivors with the 3D chaos of Risk of Rain 2, you get Megabonk – a wild roguelike that cranks the intensity up to eleven. Since its Steam launch on September 18, player numbers have been skyrocketing, and the game has already reached another big achievement.

Thousands of enemies, one bonk

At its core, Megabonk keeps things simple: move, dodge, collect, and bonk your way through thousands of enemies. Yes, thousands. In Vampire Survivors, there’s a cap of about 300 enemies per level. Hit that number and the game stops spawning more. But the solo dev behind Megabonk, Vedinad, clearly thought, “Nah, we need way more.”

Almost survived my first swarm but accidentally ran into a dead end. I cried for a full five minutes.Source: Megabonk; Developer: vedinad

Our character attacks automatically, leaving us to focus on weaving through swarms, scooping up experience gems, and stacking random upgrades. The builds evolve into insane synergies, and the enemies… well, they range from rocket-wielding frogs to skateboarding skeletons. What’s not to love?

Unfair but true.Source: Megabonk; Developer: vedinad

The result is pure, glorious chaos. One moment we’re barely surviving and screaming at the screen, and the next we’ve become an unstoppable force mowing down hundreds of enemies per second, laughing like a maniac while we do it.

On October 5, Megabonk hit over 117,000 concurrent players, shooting up to 6th place on Steam’s most-played list. It actually passed big games like Call of Duty, Borderlands 4, Marvel Rivals, and Baldur’s Gate 3, sitting just below Silksong – the game that literally broke every platform when it launched.

Related:Can't find portal in Megabonk? You're definitely not alone but there is a clue that can help you

The dev shared the milestone on X, saying, “I will be eating spaghetti with EXTRA cheese tonight,” and all we can say is: well deserved, John Megabonk.

Source: X @MegabonkGame

Personally, I’m hoping that next weekend, Megabonk climbs even higher on that list. Despite its intentionally goofy aesthetic, the games hides surprising depth. It’s both accessible and brutally challenging, with trophies like AFK Gaming that make you stay in one spot. The pacing is relentless, the upgrades addictive, and the satisfaction of surviving just another minute is unmatched. Fingers crossed it hits consoles too, so everyone can get in on this bonking madness.