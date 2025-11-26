Kojima won't be happy. Death Stranding 2 surprise was spoiled by a single entry

CRA databases have once again proven to be an excellent source of leaks.
Released in June, Death Stranding 2 has turned out to be one of the best games of the year. Right now, the game is only available on PlayStation 5, but it seems that this will soon change.
The only question now is how long we will have to wait for the PC release. In the case of the first Death Stranding, it didn't take long—the PlayStation 4 edition launched in November 2019, and just eight months later, the game was released on PC. The second installment of the series was released on PS5 in June this year, so assuming it will be similar this time, PC players might get their version in February 2026.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the titles competing for The Game Awards' Best Game of 2025. The ceremony will start on December 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm PT, and this event seems to be the most obvious moment for the official announcement of the PC edition.
Author: Adrian Werner
