A surprise in Xbox Game Pass. It's a space life sim set on Jupiter

Yesterday, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers were surprised with a new game. We are referring to Young Suns, which launched in Early Access.
Every now and then, Microsoft likes to surprise Xbox and PC Game Pass users by dropping games that aren't listed in their regular updates, which come out twice a month (the latest one was released on November 18th). One such game is Young Suns, which was released yesterday in Early Access (Game Preview) and was immediately added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions.
Young Suns is a game that blends elements of science fiction adventure titles and space life sims, developed by the studio KO_OP, known for the well-received Goodbye Volcano High. It lets us step into the shoes of astronauts exploring Jupiter's space (and its asteroids, stations, and ruins) in search of valuable resources.
During gameplay, players engage not only in exploration but also in building relationships with NPCs, decorating their ship, and customizing the appearance of their characters.
Before I present the system requirements for Young Suns, I should mention that although the game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it is not yet available on Steam at the time of writing (though it has a page there). Right now, PC players can find it exclusively in the Microsoft Store.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
