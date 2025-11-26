A surprise in Xbox Game Pass. It's a space life sim set on Jupiter

Every now and then, Microsoft likes to surprise Xbox and PC Game Pass users by dropping games that aren't listed in their regular updates, which come out twice a month (the latest one was released on November 18th). One such game is Young Suns, which was released yesterday in Early Access (Game Preview) and was immediately added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions.

Young Suns is a game that blends elements of science fiction adventure titles and space life sims, developed by the studio KO_OP, known for the well-received Goodbye Volcano High. It lets us step into the shoes of astronauts exploring Jupiter's space (and its asteroids, stations, and ruins) in search of valuable resources.

During gameplay, players engage not only in exploration but also in building relationships with NPCs, decorating their ship, and customizing the appearance of their characters.

Before I present the system requirements for Young Suns, I should mention that although the game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it is not yet available on Steam at the time of writing (though it has a page there). Right now, PC players can find it exclusively in the Microsoft Store.

Young Suns – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB Graphics: 2 GB GeForce GTX 950 / Radeon R7 370 Storage: 10 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Young Suns – Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-12600 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X RAM: 16 GB Graphics: 8 GB GeForce RTX 3070 / 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage: 10 GB Operating system: Windows 11 64-bit

