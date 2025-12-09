„Did you miss her?” Lara Croft returns after 7 years, and details on new graphic reveal desired direction

It's been over 7 years since the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Since then, fans have only gotten remastered versions of the first six installments, but most people are eagerly waiting for news about the next big release. It's very possible that this will happen soon—at The Game Awards 2025.

Is a new Tomb Raider coming?

Yesterday, a post appeared on the official brand profile, saying: "Did you miss her? She missed you." The post is all about getting players hyped to watch the TGA 2025 stream, where they'll get a sneak peek at "the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises."

The info first popped up in Fortnite on the TGA island, where players can vote for their favorite creations. There, a silhouette of Lara Croft was presented, posing with two pistols. If you take a good look at her, you can spot gear like a backpack, straps, and holsters that hint at a return to the old outfit from the early parts of the series.

It's possible that the announcement is about a project unrelated to games, such as a new series. However, it's not hard to imagine the reaction of fans if that were the case. So, it's way more likely that this teaser is our first look at the next big installment in the series, which Crystal Dynamics announced back in 2022.

Right now, there is not a lot of info about the new Tomb Raider. We know it's being made with Unreal Engine 5, and Amazon Games is gonna publish it. However, the latest news about the game hasn't been positive – this year, Crystal Dynamics has announced layoffs three times. Let's hope that the announcement during the TGA 2025 awards ceremony will mark the beginning of only good news. The show will take place on Thursday.