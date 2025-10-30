Resident Evil 9 Requiem preorders are now available. Sony's 'slip-up' seems to confirm the biggest rumor

As previously announced, the pre-sale for Resident Evil Requiem started today. Capcom also released a special video and announced a game presentation.

Summary of the story

Resident Evil Requiem will tell the story of Grace Ashcroft, who ends up in Raccoon City, where her mother was murdered eight years earlier. The plot details are still under wraps, but since we know where it's set, it's a good idea to be familiar with what happened before.

Capcom itself comes to the rescue, having released a 10-minute video in which Maggie Robertson (the actress portraying Lady Dimitrescu) summarizes the story of the Resident Evil series. The video provides key information to get you ready for the release of Requiem, covering everything from the first installment released in 1996 to Resident Evil Village.

At the end of the video, a Resident Evil Showcase was also announced, which will take place at the beginning of next year. The exact date hasn't been provided, but it is most likely January, as the launch of Requiem is scheduled for February.

In 2026, the series is hitting its 30th anniversary, so there's a good chance Capcom might reveal more than just the latest installment. It could be, for example, a remake of Resident Evil 0 or Code Veronica, which have been rumored for quite some time.

Preorders and a small mishap

Today, the pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem started, and you can grab it in two different editions. If you purchase the game before its release, you will receive a limited edition skin for the main character.

The Standard Edition for PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 costs $69.99. The Deluxe Edition for PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 costs 79,99 dollars.

The Deluxe Edition, in addition to the standard game, also includes some digital extras. Players will receive five costumes, four weapon skins, two image filters, two charms, a soundtrack, and a file with letters from 1998. The physical Deluxe edition will also include a limited steelbook.

In Japan, you can also get a collector's edition that comes with a Grace Ashcroft figurine.

Capcom

On the occasion of the pre-sale launch, Sony had a minor mishap. In the Portuguese version of the PlayStation Store, there was a mention of an outfit for Leon, which is supposed to be part of the Deluxe Edition. This would confirm the rumors that he is the second playable character in the upcoming game.

Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27 on PC, PS5, XSX/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.