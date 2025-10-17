Chances for Dead Space 4 are growing as developer is „already making calls.” At least one person seems happy with Electronic Arts' takeover

The takeover of Electronic Arts is not just a hot topic and stirring up controversy, but it's also causing some serious grumbling among American politicians and company employees worried about their jobs. Nevertheless, there is at least one person who is pleased with the whole situation. That person is Glen Schofield, the "father" of the Dead Space series, who views the transition of EA under a new owner as an opportunity for the brand's revival.

As he revealed in an interview with IGN:

I have quite a few ideas that I'm ready to go with and one of them is Dead Space 4. The fact that EA just got bought, I think there’s an opportunity. I’m already making calls."

What are these ideas? Schofield didn't share many specifics. However, he mentioned that using models from the remake of the first game could save the publisher a lot of money if they decide to make Dead Space 4.

I went to [EA] recently and they're like no, we're not interested anymore. I said, I can get back the leadership team. I need the models from EA Motive and I can save you 30 to 40 million dollars on the idea that I have. And, they're like, 'no.'

So where does Schofield's optimism come from, given that his ideas have been rejected for now? He is hoping that after the sale of Electronic Arts, there will be a potential buyer interested in acquiring the franchise.

I don't know where EA's head is right now, I don't think they made money on [the Dead Space remake]. Dead Space needs to be adapted to different mediums — movies, TV series, it would be great. But I am more optimistic [since the sale of EA], because somebody new could buy [the Dead Space IP].

Fans of the series have no choice but to keep their fingers crossed that Schofield's hopes come true. If not, we may not see another Dead Space comeback like the one less than two weeks ago, when Isaac Clarke's costume was added to skate.

